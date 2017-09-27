Trump says he's spoken with Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones

The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
Congress is at a crossroads on health care, but what's next _ more partisan conflict or cooperation?.More >>
Congress is at a crossroads on health care, but what's next _ more partisan conflict or cooperation?.More >>
An Earle, Arkansas firefighter has been relieved of duty indefinitely over a racist Facebook post about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
An Earle, Arkansas firefighter has been relieved of duty indefinitely over a racist Facebook post about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >>