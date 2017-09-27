Virginia police catch pot-bellied pig on the loose

HENRICO, Va. (AP) - A pot-bellied pig that had been on the loose for weeks in a Virginia neighborhood has been nabbed by police.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the pig had become a familiar sight in Henrico's Twin Hickory subdivision as it scurried around the neighborhood.
Police finally caught the pig Tuesday morning after it briefly held up traffic on a busy street.
Lt. Shawn Sears of the Henrico Animal Protection Police said officers had been hearing reports for weeks about sightings of the pig.
On their Facebook page , Henrico police posted video of them chasing the animal. "Just another day at the office," police wrote.
Sears said the pig is likely a pet that escaped.
If the pig's owner doesn't come forward to claim him, police plan to place him with an animal rescue organization.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
