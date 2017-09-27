Coroner's report sheds little light on Ohio youth's death - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Coroner's report sheds little light on Ohio youth's death

(AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File). FILE – In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Fred and Cindy Warmbier, the parents of a young Ohioan who was detained in Nor... (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File). FILE – In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Fred and Cindy Warmbier, the parents of a young Ohioan who was detained in Nor...
(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File). FILE – In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Fred and Cindy Warmbier watch as the casket for their son Otto is placed in a hearse after his funeral in Wyoming, Ohio. Fred and Cindy Warmbier, the parents of a young Ohioan w... (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File). FILE – In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Fred and Cindy Warmbier watch as the casket for their son Otto is placed in a hearse after his funeral in Wyoming, Ohio. Fred and Cindy Warmbier, the parents of a young Ohioan w...
By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - A coroner's report gives a cause of death for a young Ohioan detained for more than a year by North Korea, but couldn't determine what led to the fatal injury.

Otto Warmbier's (WARM'-beer) parents told a Fox News show Tuesday that North Korea tortured the 22-year-old University of Virginia student. President Donald Trump tweeted after their TV appearance: "Otto was tortured beyond belief by North Korea."

A Hamilton County coroner's report dated Sept. 11 shows cause of death as brain damage from oxygen deprivation through "an unknown insult more than a year prior to death."

The Cincinnati Enquirer first reported the finding.

North Korea has denied mistreating Warmbier, sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in March 2016 for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster. He died in Cincinnati in June, days after his release.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly