Report: Harvest Homecoming officials cancel Pitino visit

From The News & Tribune

The executive committee of Harvest Homecoming released a statement Tuesday night concerning the parade on Saturday, Oct. 7, that officially kicks off the 50th Harvest Homecoming. University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino was scheduled to make an appearance at the parade and be the master of ceremonies for the event. That appearance has been canceled.

The official statement from the executive committee is as follows:

"Based on the newly released information regarding the University of Louisville men's basketball program and Coach Rick Pitino, The Harvest Homecoming is releasing Coach Pitino from his commitment to be the master of ceremonies for our 50th anniversary “Harvest of Gold” parade. The 50th anniversary parade and opening ceremonies will continue as scheduled, Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11:30 a.m."