Cement truck hits Henderson railroad bridge

A cement truck hit a railroad bridge in Henderson.

It happened Wednesday morning around 8:30 in the 400 block of North Ingram.

HENDERSON: Appears a concrete truck hit the under part of this bridge on N Ingram and 4th St. @14News pic.twitter.com/O7xM9RyKAT — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) September 27, 2017

HPD: truck was empty so there was no spillage of cement. @14News — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) September 27, 2017

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

The bridge is currently closed and CSX crews are currently testing it to see if a train can make it over.

CSX officials say the bridge is part of one of their main lines and crosses over the Ohio River from downtown Henderson.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.