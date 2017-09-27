Cement truck hits Henderson railroad bridge - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cement truck hits Henderson railroad bridge

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A cement truck hit a railroad bridge in Henderson.

It happened Wednesday morning around 8:30 in the 400 block of North Ingram.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

The bridge is currently closed and CSX crews are currently testing it to see if a train can make it over.

CSX officials say the bridge is part of one of their main lines and crosses over the Ohio River from downtown Henderson.

