Ravens national anthem singer resigns amid controversy

BALTIMORE (AP) - A combat veteran who has been the Baltimore Ravens' national anthem singer for the past three years has announced his resignation.
The move by Joey Odoms comes days after players on the Ravens and many other NFL teams took a knee during the national anthem in response to President Donald Trump's call for team owners to fire players who don't stand for the anthem.
Odoms is a member of the Maryland Army National Guard. He won a 2014 competition to become the anthem singer at Ravens' home games.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Odoms said his resignation "is not an emotional reaction to recent events, rather an ethical decision."
Odoms told WJZ News that he is not offended by the players' actions, but did not want to get mixed up in the controversial discussion.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for SenateMore >>
Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for SenateMore >>
Democrats and Republicans are poised for a Supreme Court fight about political line-drawing with the potential to alter the balance of power across a country starkly divided between red and blueMore >>
Democrats and Republicans are poised for a Supreme Court fight about political line-drawing with the potential to alter the balance of power across a country starkly divided between red and blueMore >>
President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated islandMore >>
President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated islandMore >>
President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated islandMore >>
President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated islandMore >>
Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'More >>
Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'More >>
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
It's more difficult than ever to map the supply chains of Ivanka Trump's brand, raising questions about who her company is doing business with in ChinaMore >>
It's more difficult than ever to map the supply chains of Ivanka Trump's brand, raising questions about who her company is doing business with in ChinaMore >>
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
Conservative Sen. Rand Paul remains opposed to the newly revised Republican bill repealing the Obama health care lawMore >>
Conservative Sen. Rand Paul remains opposed to the newly revised Republican bill repealing the Obama health care lawMore >>
Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts in her family's native Puerto RicoMore >>
Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts in her family's native Puerto RicoMore >>