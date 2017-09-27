THE LATEST: Rick Pitino visits Grawemeyer Hall

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - 11:02 - Head coach Rick Pitino has entered Interim President Greg Postel's office.

Tom Jurich didn't say much to reporters gathered at Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday morning.

The UofL athletic director had a meeting in the building that houses the university's office of the president and other administrative offices.

The school's basketball team is one of several high-profile programs included in the FBI's massive investigation into a cash-for-talent bribery scheme involving recruits, apparel giant Adidas and hundreds of thousands of dollars of cash payments.

Jurich walked out of Grawemeyer seven minutes after he entered the building. On the way in and on the way out, he offered the standard rebuffs to reporters, such as "don't know anything about it" and "thanks, guys."

