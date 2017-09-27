THE LATEST: AD Jurich out at UofL

The announcement Jurich was removed from the University of Louisville was made Wednesday.More >>
The announcement Jurich was removed from the University of Louisville was made Wednesday.More >>
Tom Jurich didn't say much to reporters gathered at Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday morning.More >>
Tom Jurich didn't say much to reporters gathered at Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday morning.More >>
University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino was scheduled to make an appearance at the parade and be the master of ceremonies for the event. That appearance has been canceled.More >>
University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino was scheduled to make an appearance at the parade and be the master of ceremonies for the event. That appearance has been canceled.More >>
UofL basketball coach Rick Pitino issued a statement on Tuesday's FBI investigation into bribery charges involving several high-profile NCAA basketball programs:More >>
UofL basketball coach Rick Pitino issued a statement on Tuesday's FBI investigation into bribery charges involving several high-profile NCAA basketball programs:More >>
Vice President Mike Pence discussed the changes to the Graham-Cassidy bill with Dawne Gee Monday on WAVE 3 News Midday.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence discussed the changes to the Graham-Cassidy bill with Dawne Gee Monday on WAVE 3 News Midday.More >>