THE LATEST: AD Jurich 'relieved of duties' at UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - 11:20- John Ramsey confirms to WAVE 3 News that Tom Jurich is being relieved of his duties in advance of his firing.

11:02 - Head coach Rick Pitino entered Interim President Greg Postel's office, the meeting reportedly lasted less than ten minutes.

Tom Jurich didn't say much to reporters gathered at Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday morning.

The UofL athletic director had a meeting in the building that houses the university's office of the president and other administrative offices.

The school's basketball team is one of several high-profile programs included in the FBI's massive investigation into a cash-for-talent bribery scheme involving recruits, apparel giant Adidas and hundreds of thousands of dollars of cash payments.

Jurich walked out of Grawemeyer seven minutes after he entered the building. On the way in and on the way out, he offered the standard rebuffs to reporters, such as "don't know anything about it" and "thanks, guys."

