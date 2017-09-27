THE LATEST: Jurich, Pitino on administrative leave

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Below is an updated time line of the day's developments with the University of Louisville athletic department. This feed includes confirmed updates from our news team as well as tweets from our reporters in the field. Please refresh this page for the latest updates:

1:18 - UofL's John Karman issued this statement following Interim President Postel's press conference:

1:10 - Next scheduled Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for Wedneday, October 18.

1:05 - Interim UofL President Postel says the university will work with the NCAA.

Postel: UofL is fully committed to transparency and working with the NCAA through this process. — wave3news (@wave3news) September 27, 2017

1:04 - Tom Jurich has been placed on unpaid leave. An interim coach and AD will be named within 48 hours.

Jurich paid leave pending board meeting - search on for interim ad and interim coach announcement this week — Connie Leonard (@ConnieLeonard) September 27, 2017

1:03 - Rick Pitino is now on unpaid leave.

Interim Pres Postel says allegations serious - doing nothing is an endorsement of criminal behavior #Pitino on unpaid leave pic.twitter.com/iu8MEk6dbO — Connie Leonard (@ConnieLeonard) September 27, 2017

1:02 - The interim AD will name the interim coach.

Jurich paid leave pending board meeting - search on for interim ad and interim coach announcement this week — Connie Leonard (@ConnieLeonard) September 27, 2017

Hearing bd has to do the official firing of #TomJurich https://t.co/AsP4InipFE — Connie Leonard (@ConnieLeonard) September 27, 2017

12:15 -AD Jurich is relieved of his duties, and can only be fired at a Board of Trustees meeting.

No shortage of media waiting on official word -- sources tell #WAVE3news both #RickPitino and #Tom Jurich were fired pic.twitter.com/tyNwFElRke — Connie Leonard (@ConnieLeonard) September 27, 2017

11:20- John Ramsey confirms to WAVE 3 News that Tom Jurich is being relieved of his duties in advance of his firing.

According to sources, Tom Jurich was asked to fire Rick Pitino, refused, both were fired — Kent Taylor (@KentTaylorWAVE) September 27, 2017

11:02 - Head coach Rick Pitino entered Interim President Greg Postel's office, the meeting reportedly lasted less than ten minutes.

Coach Rick Pitino rushed through reporters without comment as he goes into meeting with Interim President #wave3news — Connie Leonard (@ConnieLeonard) September 27, 2017

Tom Jurich didn't say much to reporters gathered at Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday morning.

The UofL athletic director had a meeting in the building that houses the university's office of the president and other administrative offices.

The school's basketball team is one of several high-profile programs included in the FBI's massive investigation into a cash-for-talent bribery scheme involving recruits, apparel giant Adidas and hundreds of thousands of dollars of cash payments.

Jurich walked out of Grawemeyer seven minutes after he entered the building. On the way in and on the way out, he offered the standard rebuffs to reporters, such as "don't know anything about it" and "thanks, guys."

WAVE 3 News will have team coverage from UofL throughout the day.

>> READ: FBI Complaint 1 | Complaint 2 | Complaint 3

MORE

+ 'Dark underbelly' of NCAA hoops drags UofL under new cloud of scandal

+ Money: What UofL scandal could mean for KFC Yum! Center

+ NCAA expert Dr. David Ridpath weighs in on Adidas scandal

+ How basketball bribes allegedly worked at UofL, who was involved

+ Pitino weighs in on shoe wars back in 2014

+ Pitino in 2014 says UofL 'makes a lot of money through Adidas'

+ Who is UofL freshman Brian Bowen?

+ What we know about the FBI's investigation into UofL bribery claims

+ UofL fans fearing the worst

+ Kent Taylor discusses FBI bribery scandal involving UofL with local sports experts

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.