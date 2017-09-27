Jurich placed on leave from UofL AD position

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – UofL athletic director Tom Jurich has been placed on paid, administrative leave, Interim President Dr. Greg Postel said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, WAVE 3 Listens host John Ramsey confirmed that Jurich told him he had been relieved of his duties in advance of being fired.

The specifics of the language are because Jurich would have to be fired at a meeting of the full UofL Board of Trustees. Ramsey confirmed that Jurich has been told that that will happen soon.

The news of Jurich's status comes a day after the FBI announced a massive investigation into seven high-profile college basketball programs for alleged bribery involving coaches, recruits and apparel giant Adidas.

Wednesday morning, a WAVE 3 News crew saw Jurich walk into Grawemeyer Hall, home of the office of UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel. He walked out just minutes later, not saying much to reporters.

>> READ: FBI Complaint 1 | Complaint 2 | Complaint 3

