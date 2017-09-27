Jurich removed from UofL athletic director position - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jurich removed from UofL athletic director position

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Manager
Tom Jurich walks into Grawemeyer Hall on Sept. 24, 2017. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News) Tom Jurich walks into Grawemeyer Hall on Sept. 24, 2017. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – UofL athletic director Tom Jurich has been fired, according to WAVE 3 Listens host John Ramsey.

The news of Jurich's removal comes one day after the FBI announced a massive investigation into seven high-profile college basketball programs for alleged bribery involving coaches, recruits and apparel giant Adidas.

Wednesday morning, a WAVE 3 News crew saw Jurich walk into Grawemeyer Hall, home of the office of UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel. He walked out just minutes later, not saying much to reporters.

