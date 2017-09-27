Pizza delivery driver robbed in Henderson

Tom Jurich didn't say much to reporters gathered at Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday morning.More >>
Tom Jurich didn't say much to reporters gathered at Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday morning.More >>
The announcement Jurich was removed from the University of Louisville was made Wednesday.More >>
The announcement Jurich was removed from the University of Louisville was made Wednesday.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
On Oct. 21, 1997, Tom Jurich was hired as Director of Athletics at the University of Louisville. A 1980 graduate of Northern Arizona University, Jurich had been athletic director at Colorado State University.More >>
On Oct. 21, 1997, Tom Jurich was hired as Director of Athletics at the University of Louisville. A 1980 graduate of Northern Arizona University, Jurich had been athletic director at Colorado State University.More >>
University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino was scheduled to make an appearance at the parade and be the master of ceremonies for the event. That appearance has been canceled.More >>
University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino was scheduled to make an appearance at the parade and be the master of ceremonies for the event. That appearance has been canceled.More >>