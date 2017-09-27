Pizza delivery driver robbed in Henderson

A pizza delivery driver was robbed in Henderson.

Police say a Dominos Pizza delivery driver, went to the 800 block of Kingsway Court to deliver a pizza around 10:15 Monday night.

He told officers that when he got out of his vehicle, a man wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a red bandana pointed a handgun in his face. The man demanded money and the driver's cell phone.

The suspect then ran from the scene.

The delivery driver wasn't hurt and immediately returned to Dominos and called 911.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Henderson police at (270) 831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.

