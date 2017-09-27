WATCH LIVE @ 1pm: UofL interim president holds news conference o - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 1pm: UofL interim president holds news conference on athletics

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Dr. Greg Postel, the interim president of the University of Louisville, will hold 1 p.m. news conference to address matters within the athletic department. To watch the news conference on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream, click on the appropriate link below:

