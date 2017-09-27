Pitino placed on leave following Adidas scandal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on unpaid administrative leave at the University of Louisville.

The embattled coach has been under scrutiny for nearly two straight years, first after the 2015 release of a book that detailed a prostitution scandal involving UofL players and recruits. That case is still unresolved.

And then just Tuesday, the FBI announced a bombshell investigation into fraud and corruption involving high-profile NCAA Division I basketball programs.

Pitino has led UofL to three Final Fours, including in 2013 when the Cards won the national championship. There is some speculation that that championship might be forfeited due to the still-unresolved Powell scandal.

This story is being updated.

