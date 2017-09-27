TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of of I-65 NB in Clark County closed due to semi fire

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - All lanes of I-65 north near the 20.9 mile marker in Clark Clark are shut down.

The closure is due to a fully engulfed semi.

Right now, it's unclear when the lanes will reopen.

