Current, former UofL athletes react to latest UofL athletics scandal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - News of University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich and Men's Basketball Coach Rick Pitino being placed on administrative leave Wednesday rocked the University's athletic community. Below are several reactions from current and former UofL athletes.

Former UofL basketball player Peyton Siva:

A post shared by Peyton Siva (@peypeysiva) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

UofL Swimmer and Olympian Kelsi Worrell:

Heavy hearted w the news today...I love my school and will always be proud to be a Louisville Cardinal. Praying & trusting God in this chaos — Kelsi Worrell (@kelsiwhirl) September 27, 2017

Former UofL baseball player, Zack Burdi:

Tom jurich is louisville athletics. Getting rid of him is a mistake and is sad to watch. — zack burdi (@idrubkcaz15_U) September 27, 2017

Former UofL baseball player, Cody Ege:

Tom Jurich turned UofL into a National contender in every sport. He is also the underlying reason for who I am today. Thank you Tom! — Cody Ege † (@cpege13) September 27, 2017

Former UofL volleyball player, Maya McClendon:

We are literally the poster child of a scandal that’s been happening everywhere for literally decades...again. — Maya McClendon (@MayaMcClendon) September 27, 2017

Former UofL football player, Keith Towbridge:

Former UofL baseball player, Josh Rogers:

Nothing to say other than Thank You to Tom Jurich and his family! They made being an athlete at UofL a special privilege! — Josh Rogers (@JoshRogers13) September 27, 2017

Former UofL rower, Gabi Biedenharn:

ILY @ THE BEST AD OUT THERE!!!!!!! Will always stand behind you, Tommy J! ?? pic.twitter.com/ushfkBpBLj — Gabi Biedenharn (@gbiedz) September 27, 2017

UofL Ladybird, Rose Crombie:

Nothing but love for the entire UofL basketball program. #L1C4 ?? — Rose Marie Crombie (@rosecrombiee) September 27, 2017

Former UofL basketball player. Alhaji Mohammed:

My love for Louisville Basketball will never go away. I don’t care what anyone thinks about the program. — Alhaji Mohammed (@AlhajiMohammed) September 27, 2017

Former UofL women's basketball player, Becky Burke:

Tom Jurich is the best AD in the country. HUGE blow to Louisville Athletics as a whole, not just Men's Basketball. — Becky Burke (@beckyburke11) September 27, 2017

Reactions continue to pour in, this story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.