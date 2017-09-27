Current, former UofL athletes react to latest UofL athletics sca - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Current, former UofL athletes react to latest UofL athletics scandal

Greg Postel (Source: WAVE 3 News) Greg Postel (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - News of  University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich and Men's Basketball Coach Rick Pitino being placed on administrative leave Wednesday rocked the University's athletic community. Below are several reactions from current and former UofL athletes.

Former UofL basketball player Peyton Siva:

A post shared by Peyton Siva (@peypeysiva) on

UofL Swimmer and Olympian Kelsi Worrell:

Former UofL baseball player, Zack Burdi:

Former UofL baseball player, Cody Ege:

Former UofL volleyball player, Maya McClendon:

Former UofL football player, Keith Towbridge:

Former UofL baseball player, Josh Rogers:

Former UofL rower, Gabi Biedenharn:

UofL Ladybird, Rose Crombie:

Former UofL basketball player. Alhaji Mohammed:

Former UofL women's basketball player, Becky Burke:

Reactions continue to pour in, this story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly