Five-star recruits decommit from UofL amid scandal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In light of the University of Louisville's basketball program's latest scandal, recruit decommitments have already begun.
The first was tweeted personally by five-star shooting guard Anfernee Simons Wednesday afternoon.
THANK YOU LOUISVILLE #L1C4 pic.twitter.com/UQSRWa7OHK— Anfernee Simons (@AnferneeSimons) September 27, 2017
Scout.com is also reporting that five-star point guard Courtney Ramey has decommited from UofL.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
