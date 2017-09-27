Five-star recruits decommit from UofL amid scandal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In light of the University of Louisville's basketball program's latest scandal, recruit decommitments have already begun.

The first was tweeted personally by five-star shooting guard Anfernee Simons Wednesday afternoon.

Scout.com is also reporting that five-star point guard Courtney Ramey has decommited from UofL.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

