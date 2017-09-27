TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down I-64 EB at Jefferson/Shelby Coun - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down I-64 EB at Jefferson/Shelby County line

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked are on I64 eastbound at the Jefferson/Shelby County line due to a crash. 

MetroSafe confirmed at car rolled over at this location around 2 p.m. 

No word on if anyone was injured in this crash. 

It's unclear when the lanes will reopen. 

