School days: LeBron thrilled to be teammates again with Wade

Two major issues in this SEC breach are the potential for insider trading and whether the SEC knew about the security breach for months and only recently decided to disclose it.More >>
A recently released audit report produced in a racial profiling case against the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Hispanics are more likely to be searched and arrested by sheriff's deputies in traffic stops than whites.More >>
Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for SenateMore >>
Democrats and Republicans are poised for a Supreme Court fight about political line-drawing with the potential to alter the balance of power across a country starkly divided between red and blueMore >>
President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated islandMore >>
Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'More >>
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
It's more difficult than ever to map the supply chains of Ivanka Trump's brand, raising questions about who her company is doing business with in ChinaMore >>
Conservative Sen. Rand Paul remains opposed to the newly revised Republican bill repealing the Obama health care lawMore >>
Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts in her family's native Puerto RicoMore >>
