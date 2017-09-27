Elizabethtown police ask for help finding 3 'developmentally disabled' adults

Those who know the whereabouts of the Wilsons are asked to contact Elizabethtown police. (Source: EPD)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Elizabethtown Police are asking for the public's help as they try to find three adults they said are developmentally disabled.

Elizabethtown Police said Jacqueline Wilson, 38, and her children, David Wilson, 21, and Darlene Wilson, 22 have been missing since September 15.

In a Facebook post, they said that all three lived under a legal guardianship with a family member.

Police said there is a possibility that they are trying to find a way to Mississippi but that remains uncertain.

Those who know the whereabouts of the Wilsons are asked to contact Elizabethtown police.

