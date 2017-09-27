Police arrest two after assault rifles stolen from Morganfield home

Two people were arrested overnight after police say they stole two assault rifles from a home in Morganfield.

The burglary happened early Monday morning at a home on West Main Street.

Later that day, authorities posed as the burglary victim and texted with the juvenile. They told him he could return the weapons without getting in trouble.

Police say the teen showed up to the meeting with two loaded AK-47s and a knife.

The juvenile was then taken to police and that's when he identified 21-year-old Dakota Stewart as the second suspect.

Tuesday night, authorities got an arrest warrant for Stewart and a search warrant for his home on North Hughes Street.

Stewart is facing charges of 1st-degree burglary and trafficking marijuana.

The juvenile is in being held in McCracken County.

