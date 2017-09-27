Standoff on major California freeway ends after suspect shot

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Police officers investigate the scene of a standoff with a suspect driving a sports utility vehicle on westbound Interstate 80 on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Emeryville, Calif. The incident, which ended in gunfire, shut traffi...

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZAssociated Press

Traffic came to a standstill for hours on a busy San Francisco Bay Area freeway Wednesday during a standoff between police and a homicide suspect that ended after a shootout with police that left the man dead.

The standoff during the morning rush hour on Interstate 80 in the suburb of Emeryville ended about an hour after the suspect got out of a black sports utility vehicle and opened fire, authorities said.

Fairfield Police Sgt. Jeff Osgood confirmed officers from his department were involved in the pursuit of a homicide suspect. He said there was an "exchange of gunfire" during the standoff on I-80 and that the man died of his injuries.

"Officers negotiated with the suspect for an extended period of time until officers received gun fire from the suspect," the Fairfield, Richmond and Emeryville Police Department later said in a joint statement. "Officers on scene returned fire and the suspect was struck during the exchange."

Fairfield police officers tried to detain the man but he didn't stop and a pursuit ensued. Officers with the Richmond Police Department and the California Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit, they said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A Facebook Live video shot from the air showed the man getting out of the car and taking a step before falling to the ground. Another video shot by a motorist appeared to show officers firing their guns and the sound of at least 20 gunshots.

At least 12 police cruisers surrounded the SUV, shutting down traffic for miles (kilometers) on several key roads into San Francisco and surrounding cities.

California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Hamer said the danger to motorists ended about 10:30 a.m.

Hamer said the SUV was pursued by officers with the Richmond Police Department and that highway patrol officers used a spiked mat to pierce the vehicle's tires.

