'Flash dads', LMPD officers surprise Blake Elementary students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of dads and LMPD officers gathered at one elementary school to motivate students.

A Facebook live video from LMPD showed a group of officers and fathers greeting and high-fiving students, parents, and faculty as they entered Blake Elementary on Wednesday.

The 'Flash Dads' are known for volunteering and helping to reinforce the need to role models inside and outside of the classroom.

