MetroSafe: 1 shot in side of the head on Northwestern Parkway

No word on the severity of the injury. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the side of the head Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on 2700 block of Northwestern Parkway, MetroSafe confirmed.

MetroSafe said the victim was alert when taken to the hospital by EMS. No word on the severity of the injury.

This story will be updated as we get more information.

