Tom Jurich issues statement after being placed on administrative leave

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tom Jurich released a statement Wednesday, hours after it was announced he's been placed on paid administrative leave. That decision was made after it was revealed UofL is connected to an FBI bribery investigation.

The following was his statement in full, released via his attorney's office:

For the last 20 years, I have dedicated my life to the University of Louisville. Disappointment does not even come close to describing my feelings surrounding the allegation that any member of the UofL basketball staff could be involved in the criminal conduct announced yesterday. My intent has always been to run every athletic program at the University in an honest and compliant manner. It is heartbreaking to me that the alleged intentional and secret criminal acts can bring such harm to our school. I love this University, the Louisville community and all of our fans. I plan to continue to help UofL overcome the challenges it faces and work cooperatively with the University with the support of the UofL Board of Trustees following their meeting on October 19th.

Rick Pitino was also placed on administrative leave, his is unpaid.

