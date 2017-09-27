Walrus advocates, Alaska officials await US listing decision

(Joel Garlich-Miller/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP). In this April 18, 2004, photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Pacific walrus cows and yearlings rest on ice in Alaska. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, part of the Interior ...

By DAN JOLINGAssociated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The federal agency that manages Pacific walrus is scheduled to decide this week whether the animals should be listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

A court settlement calls for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to make a listing decision by the end of September, which is Saturday.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed the listing petition in February 2008. Climate science director Shaye Wolf says walruses' primary habitat, sea ice, has decreased by half in recent decades because of climate change. Climate models predict the loss will continue.

The state of Alaska opposes the listing.

State Division of Wildlife Conservation director Bruce Dale says the walrus population is robust and that projections of future sea ice melt are uncertain.

