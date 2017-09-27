Beckham talks with Mara, has no regrets about celebration

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham speaks with reporters in the locker room at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tom Canavan

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). New York Giants' Odell Beckham celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia.

By TOM CANAVANAP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had little regret about the dog-like celebration that angered the team, and claims NFL rules about post-score revelry are confusing.

Beckham said Wednesday he met with unhappy co-owner John Mara to discuss his vulgar celebration in which he got down on all fours and pretended to urinate like a dog after catching a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in a loss to the Eagles.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver would not reveal what was said. His only regret was that the officials called a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against him.

Beckham refused to discuss his celebration, its meaning or whether it was spontaneous or planned. He added he will have a better one in the future.

Coach Ben McAdoo said such actions are a poor reflection on him, the program and on the organization. He said the team has a plan if Beckham crosses the line again.

