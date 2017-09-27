Auburn issues refunds to basketball season ticket holders after - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Auburn issues refunds to basketball season ticket holders after coach's arrest

(Source: Auburn Athletics) (Source: Auburn Athletics)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA/AP) -

Auburn University has issued refunds to basketball season ticket holders the day after one of the team's coaches was arrested.

Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communications Cassie Arner confirmed in an email that a few fans asked for refunds, and they were granted. This comes after the athletics department announced Monday that season tickets had sold out for the fourth straight year.

Associate Head Coach Chuck Person was arrested Tuesday in an ongoing FBI conspiracy probe of college basketball. Person is among 10 people, including four NCAA coaches, arrested in the investigation. He faces six federal charges.

Prosecutors say Person, Auburn's associate head coach, accepted about $91,500 in bribes to steer clients to Pittsburgh-based financial adviser Martin Blazer when they reached the NBA.

Auburn University has hired a Birmingham law firm to conduct a review of the basketball program.
           
A university spokesman said Wednesday that Lightfoot, Franklin and White will conduct the review. The firm is already investigating the softball program following a Title IX sexual discrimination complaint from a former player.

Federal Judge Wallace Capel Jr. in Alabama Middle District Court ordered Person to appear in New York's Southern District on Oct. 10.

Person faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in federal prison if he's found guilty.

Auburn suspended Person without pay Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

