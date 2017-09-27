The Pixies conclude Maine show with smoke and firefighters

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - An alternative rock band's finale at the Maine State Theater included an encore song, theatrical smoke - and firefighters.
Officials say the theatrical smoke or fog used by The Pixies set off a smoke alarm Tuesday night, forcing concertgoers to exit the building.
Fire Capt. John Brennan tells the Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2xKWHoO ) that the theater's doors were opened, the smoke cleared and the alarm was reset.
The show was sold out and the theater can hold more than 1,600 people, but some of the patrons had already left before the band's final song.
Concertgoer Jeremy DaRos says, "There was never a sense of panic."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A recently released audit report produced in a racial profiling case against the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Hispanics are more likely to be searched and arrested by sheriff's deputies in traffic stops than whites.More >>
A recently released audit report produced in a racial profiling case against the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Hispanics are more likely to be searched and arrested by sheriff's deputies in traffic stops than whites.More >>
Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for SenateMore >>
Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for SenateMore >>
Democrats and Republicans are poised for a Supreme Court fight about political line-drawing with the potential to alter the balance of power across a country starkly divided between red and blueMore >>
Democrats and Republicans are poised for a Supreme Court fight about political line-drawing with the potential to alter the balance of power across a country starkly divided between red and blueMore >>
President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated islandMore >>
President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated islandMore >>
President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated islandMore >>
President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated islandMore >>
Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'More >>
Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'More >>
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
It's more difficult than ever to map the supply chains of Ivanka Trump's brand, raising questions about who her company is doing business with in ChinaMore >>
It's more difficult than ever to map the supply chains of Ivanka Trump's brand, raising questions about who her company is doing business with in ChinaMore >>
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
Conservative Sen. Rand Paul remains opposed to the newly revised Republican bill repealing the Obama health care lawMore >>
Conservative Sen. Rand Paul remains opposed to the newly revised Republican bill repealing the Obama health care lawMore >>
Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts in her family's native Puerto RicoMore >>
Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts in her family's native Puerto RicoMore >>