ISP: Drugs, stolen items found during traffic stop

CLARK COUNTY, IN – A Tell City man faces numerous charges after he was found with drugs and stolen property during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m., Indiana State Police said they were patrolling on SR 3 near Charlestown when a black Ford Mustang was pulled over for speeding. ISP stated that the trooper ran the registration and found that the car's owner had been reported missing and was wanted in Perry County on drug charges.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Elizabethtown police ask for help finding 3 'developmentally disabled' adults

+ Five-star recruits decommit from UofL amid scandal

+ Pitino, Adidas issue statements on FBI probe into NCAA bribery claims

The driver, Jason Schulthise, was found with a suspended driver's license, according to an ISP press release.

An ISP K9 alerted the trooper to the drugs in the vehicle. After a search with Sellersburg PD, ISP said they found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine. Stolen jewelry was also found in the vehicle, ISP said.

Schulthise has been charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended/prior.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.