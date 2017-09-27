FISCHER: 'I believe in the University of Louisville'

LOUISVILLE ,KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued a brief statement Wednesday about the most recent scandal at UofL.

I believe in the University of Louisville. We all need to support its students, faculty, and staff who work hard every day. I have confidence that the Board of Trustees will take the necessary actions to lead the city’s flagship university to a bright future.

Fischer's statement comes after UofL athletic director Tom Jurich and head basketball coach Rick Pitino were both put on administrative leave.

