UofL frat under investigation after hazing allegation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two investigations are underway after allegations of hazing by a fraternity at the University of Louisville.

John Karman, UofL Director of Media relations, confirms to WAVE 3 News that investigations into the actions of Kappa Sigma are being conducted by both the university and the fraternity's national headquarters.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Karman could not provide details about the allegations against the fraternity.

Mitchell B. Wilson, executive director of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, released the following statement to WAVE 3 News:

"The Kappa Sigma Fraternity has been made aware of alleged violations of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity Code of Conduct by the Mu-Eta Chapter at the University of Louisville. The Fraternity is in the process of investigating these allegations and once the investigation is complete, the Fraternity will take the appropriate action if the allegations are substantiated."

