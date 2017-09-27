Daviess Co. judge waives murder case to grand jury

A Daviess County judge found probable cause Wednesday to waive a murder case to a grand jury.

18-year-old Robert Garner is accused of driving the car that crashed and killed 21-year-old Cody Glover in early September.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 60 East and 231 North.

Through a medical report search warrant, deputies were able to get Garner's blood alcohol results. Those indicated he was under the influence of both alcohol and PCP.

Glover was a passenger in the Porche when it went airborne and flipped into a body of water.

The coroner said Glover drowned.

Garner is currently out of jail on house arrest. We could expect this case to go to a grand jury in early November.

