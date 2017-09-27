Pitino issues statement after being placed on unpaid administrative leave

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL basketball coach Rick Pitino issued a statement Wednesday after it was announced he was placed on unpaid administrative leave by Interim President Greg Postel.

This was Pitino's statement:

The University of Louisville placed Coach Pitino on indefinite unpaid administrative leave today. It did not give him prior notice of the disciplinary action or an opportunity to be heard, as required by University policy and Coach Pitino’s employment contract.Coach Pitino has, in effect, been fired. The matter will now follow its legal course.

Coach Pitino stands by his previous statement — and that of the U.S. Attorney’s Office— that named and unnamed people perpetrated a fraudulent scheme on the University and its basketball program. The information disclosed thus far in the investigation is clearly insufficient to implicate Coach Pitino in any type of misconduct or other activity that would violate the terms of his contract. In sum, Coach Pitino has done nothing wrong and there is no evidence to suggest otherwise. The rush to judgment is regrettable.

Moving forward, Coach Pitino’s primary concern is for the well-being of the student athletes on the University’s basketball team, and in getting complete and accurate facts in the ongoing investigation. Those facts will inevitably exonerate him.

Athletic Director Tom Jurich was also placed on administrative leave Wednesday, his is paid.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.