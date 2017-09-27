UofL fans, students call latest shakeup 'a black eye'

Students and fans will be anxiously waiting to see who will be the interim athletic director and interim head men's basketball coach. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Silence filled Louisville area restaurants and UofL's campus on Wednesday as the future of University of Louisville basketball was announced.

All eyes were glued to the TV's at the Hall of Fame Cafe during the press conference announcing the Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich's placement on administrative leave,

"It's a black eye," Cards fan Carl Hardin said. "It's like the death penalty. Extremely shocking, very surprised. I kinda thought we would get by this again but, I don't know, it's going to be tough."

RELATED STORIES

+ FISCHER: 'I believe in the University of Louisville'

+ Five-star recruits decommit from UofL amid scandal

+ Report: Harvest Homecoming officials cancel Pitino visit

+ Jurich placed on leave from UofL AD position

+ THE LATEST: Jurich, Pitino on administrative leave

+ Tom Jurich issues statement after being placed on administrative leave

"Just really bad that this comes on the heels of the other things," BJ Nichols said. "I know people who are big Cards fans that are probably struggling with it, just paid for season tickets maybe they don't want to do that anymore."

On campus, students were talking about it from the streets to the classrooms.

"It affects us so strongly just because we are so united by our love for our sports teams," UofL student Maira Danyal said.

"We were talking about the negatives of UofL positives and weighing pros and cons," UofL student Kaitlyn Thompson said. "We shouldn't get a bad rep because it's a great school and I love it here."

Students said despite the scandal, they do not doubt their choice of university.

"I don't think I'll ever regret choosing UofL," Danyal said. "I don't base my entire education on the athletic department but, I do think it will have a really big effect on overall morale."

It's a low point but, students and fans said they will recover from it.

"I still love the school for everything sports no matter what happens," UofL student Brent Williams said. "I still came here for the sports, the education, the people. You can't get that anywhere else."

Students and fans will be anxiously waiting to see who will be the interim athletic director and interim head men's basketball coach.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.