Pitino, Jurich, Petrino: What do their contracts look like?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich boast some impressive numbers on their contracts.

And football coach Bobby Petrino's does, too; his could change if the school parts ways with Jurich, the man who hired him for a second time back in 2014.

Take a look at the numbers:

Petrino

Contract runs from 2016 to June 2023

$3.875 million/year. Bonuses get it up by $1.25 million (would have to have perfect GPA and APR and win title and two coach of the year awards)

Gets 18 football tickets in a suite

Gets 8 basketball tickets

$8.5 million buyout currently BUT if Jurich is not AD, that’s cut in half

Pitino

Contract runs from July 2015 to 2026

The sheet provided to WAVE 3 News shows totals of $4.3 million before bonuses or Adidas deal reported to be $2 million+

Gets 40 basketball tickets

Gets 4 football tickets

Just received a $750,000 retention bonus in July

“Employee is presumed responsible for the actions of all assistant coaches and administrators who report directly or indirectly to him”

Can be fired for cause if he: Damages the name or reputation of the university, Commits Level 1 or L2 violation, an act of “moral depravity”

Must be informed of “for cause” termination 10 days in advance

The Board would have to vote

Has the opportunity to present evidence and defend himself

University is not liable for any lost endorsements, future opportunities, etc.

Has $3,000/month car allowance. Petrino’s is $500

Jurich

Contract runs from 2007 to 2023

PER AUDIT: $1,044,915 (school) + $263,595 (UL Foundation) + $1,929,665 (UL Foundation ‘XPAY’) + 2,112,104 (“Other") = $5,356,278 in 2016

UofL pays for two country club memberships for him

He gets about $120,000 per year in retirement unless he’s fired for cause

A series of tickets for various sports including 16 Oaks and 16 Derby tickets in Sky Terrace, tables A02 and B02

For cause includes: Major NCAA violation, dishonest conduct, willful misconduct, failed responsibility (which includes compliance of laws and bylaws)

Gets 30 days to “cure any violations to the satisfaction of the board”

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.