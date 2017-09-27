Trooper caught on video in altercation with paving crew on paid leave

On Oct. 21, 1997, Tom Jurich was hired as Director of Athletics at the University of Louisville. A 1980 graduate of Northern Arizona University, Jurich had been athletic director at Colorado State University.More >>
On Oct. 21, 1997, Tom Jurich was hired as Director of Athletics at the University of Louisville. A 1980 graduate of Northern Arizona University, Jurich had been athletic director at Colorado State University.More >>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway.More >>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway.More >>
Students and fans will be anxiously waiting to see who will be the interim athletic director and interim head men's basketball coach.More >>
Students and fans will be anxiously waiting to see who will be the interim athletic director and interim head men's basketball coach.More >>
Details about the allegations against the fraternity have not been released.More >>
Details about the allegations against the fraternity have not been released.More >>
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued a brief statement Wednesday about the most recent scandal at UofL.More >>
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued a brief statement Wednesday about the most recent scandal at UofL.More >>