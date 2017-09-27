Trooper caught on video in altercation with paving crew on paid leave

The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway. (Source: WAVE 3 News viewer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky State trooper who was caught on camera in an altercation with a paving crew is now on paid administrative leave.

A video surfaced of the Sunday night incident between Trooper Anthony Harrison and road workers on Dixie Highway near Fort Knox. The video was recorded by Joey Gaddis, who was part of the paving crew.

In the video, off-duty Trooper Harrison appears to attack the crew after they asked him to slow down. Other paving crew members stepped in, and that's when one of them got a busted lip. Three of them took the trooper to the ground on fresh asphalt.

KSP is conducting an internal investigation.

