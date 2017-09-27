Romeo Langford's parents state UofL no longer an option

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A top University of Louisville basketball recruit has taken the Cards off his list.

Wednesday evening, Romeo Langford's parents sent a statement changing their stance about their consideration of UofL which said: "Due to the current allegations associated with the University of Louisville men's basketball program, a family decision was made that Romeo Langford will no longer be considering U of L in his recruitment decision. Thank you."

In a statement from Langford's parents earlier on Wednesday to WAVE 3 News, they indicated UofL was still one of seven schools Langford is considering. That list, they said won't be narrowed down to three or four schools until November.

"Romeo Langford recently reduced the schools who have been recruiting him to seven," the statement said. "He will be reducing the number of schools to three or four in early November after taking his five official visits. They have no comment with regards to the news about the Louisville basketball program."

Langford plays for New Albany High School in Indiana. Langford is a five-star recruit according to Scout.com. The shooting guard is ranked fifth overall in the Class of 2018

"Romeo has continued to improve his skills in the game basketball, getting stronger with each passing day," NAHS Basketball Coach Jim Shannon said. "Despite all of the attention he has received over the past three years, he has remained a humble young man of high character. His focus is to strive to lead his team to another Indiana State Championship. His future is bright, and we are extremely proud of this gifted student-athlete."

Shannon said Langford is in the process of visiting six other schools on his list, aside from UofL. Those schools include Indiana, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Kansas, North Carolina and UCLA.

