Romeo Langford's parents state UofL not off short list

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A top University of Louisville basketball recruit has not taken the Cards off his list, at least not yet.

In a statement from Romeo Langford's parents, they indicate UofL is still one of seven schools Langford is considering. That list, they said won't be narrowed down to three or four schools until November.

Langford plays for New Albany High School in Indiana. Langford is a five-star recruit according to Scout.com. The shooting guard is ranked fifth overall in the Class of 2018

NAHS Basketball Coach Jim Shannon said Langford is in the process of visiting six other schools on his list, aside from UofL. Those schools include Indiana, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Kansas, North Caroline and UCLA.

