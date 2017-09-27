Diamondbacks top Giants on walk-off walk

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija, left, walks with pitching coach Dave Righetti, right, after Samardzija warmed up in the bullpen prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). San Francisco Giants' Jeff Samardzija throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, right, pulls pitcher Braden Shipley, left, from the baseball game during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso (3) makes a catch at second base to double up San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, left, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez connects for a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 4-3.

By JOSE M. ROMEROAssociated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - David Peralta capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning by drawing a one-out, bases-loaded walk, giving the Arizona Diamondbacks a 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Daniel Descalso jogged home with the winning run in the Diamondbacks' regular-season home finale. Arizona will be back in action at Chase Field next Wednesday in the NL wild card game.

All of the runs were charged to Giants closer Sam Dyson (3-3). J.J. Hoover (3-1) earned the win in relief.

Pablo Sandoval doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Jeff Samardzija threw three-hit ball for six innings for the Giants.

J.D. Martinez led off the ninth with a solo homer, his 16th this month and 45th this season, 29 of them with the Diamondbacks. His 36 RBIs this month set an Arizona record, surpassing Luis Gonzalez's 35 in June 2001.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.