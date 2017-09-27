O'Reilly book sales strong, but down from 2016

NEW YORK (AP) - First week sales for Bill O'Reilly's latest book were enviable for virtually any author who isn't Bill O'Reilly.
"Killing England," the latest in O'Reilly's blockbuster series of history books, sold 65,000 copies in hardcover. According to NPD BookScan, only one nonfiction book sold better, although its author has long been a political foe of the conservative commentator. Hillary Clinton's "What Happened" sold 93,000 copies in its second week, a drop from its opening sales of 168,000 copies, when pre-orders also were included. First week numbers for "What Happened" were the highest for any nonfiction book in five years.
According to BookScan, which tracks around 85 percent of the print market, O'Reilly's "Killing the Rising Sun" opened last year with sales of 145,000 copies. O'Reilly has long been one of the most popular nonfiction authors, but "Killing England" is his first major release since being forced out from Fox News amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment. While initial sales have been slower than for his earlier works, "Killing England" has gained momentum. It jumped into the top 5 on Amazon.com on publication day, Sept. 19, and was No. 1 for much of Wednesday. "Killing England" also was in the top 5 on Barnes & Noble.com.
Sales have likely been helped by an unexpected outlet, Fox. Ads for the book have been airing on the network and O'Reilly returned in person Tuesday night for an interview with Sean Hannity.
