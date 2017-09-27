Police investigate triple shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

Three people were shot on a street corner shortly before 8 p.m. The victims ran several blocks and were found in different locations.More >>
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Dr. Stephen Pruitt said he does have concerns about JCPS dropping in reading and math scores but believes the scores can be turned around.More >>
Earlier this year, the state took steps to try to shut down EMW Women's Surgical Center, the last abortion clinic in Kentucky.More >>
AC Hotel NuLu will be a first for the area of East Market St. Once the foundation was complete, the floors started rising quickly.More >>
Students in the film and media magnet at Fern Creek High School are about to get a hands-on lesson.More >>
