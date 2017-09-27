Police investigate triple shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

The first call for a shooting in the 4100 block of Greenwood Ave came in at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

There, first responders found a teenage girl who had been shot.

The second call came in at 7:53 p.m., according to MetroSafe, for a shooting on the 3800 block of Grand Avenue, which is a few blocks away from the first scene.

Two people were found shot at that scene, LMPD confirmed.

The victims' ages range from 14 to 22, according to a LMPD spokesman.

Police say all three victims were rushed to University Hospital but are expected to be okay.

Investigators believe all the victims were shot near Cecil and Greenwood Ave and ran to the other locations. That's about a block away from where a man was recently killed.

Wednesday night the gunfire erupted near the entrance of a childcare facility, The building has several cameras around the property.

The owner was disturbed when he learned of the victim's ages.

"Anytime you hear a child getting shot or a child getting hurt, or something like that, of course it bothers you because we've all got children and grandchildren and such," Walter Smith said. "But I think it's just a sad day when people have no regard for life. But I think there's still hope."

Anyone who believes they may be able to help police in their investigation should call LMPD's anonymous tipline, at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

