Police investigating 2 shootings in Chickasaw neighborhood

Both shootings occurred shortly before 8 p.m., just blocks from each other. We have a crew on the way and will update this story.More >>
Both shootings occurred shortly before 8 p.m., just blocks from each other. We have a crew on the way and will update this story.More >>
Take a look at some of the more damning excerpts, passages and quotes from the FBI documents.More >>
Take a look at some of the more damning excerpts, passages and quotes from the FBI documents.More >>
A top University of Louisville basketball recruit has not taken the Cards off his list, at least not yet.More >>
A top University of Louisville basketball recruit has not taken the Cards off his list, at least not yet.More >>
For former Cardinal star Jerry Eaves, the point guard for the 1980 National Champs under Denny Crum, the latest scandal to hit UofL has left him in a state of disbelief.More >>
For former Cardinal star Jerry Eaves, the point guard for the 1980 National Champs under Denny Crum, the latest scandal to hit UofL has left him in a state of disbelief.More >>
Students and fans will be anxiously waiting to see who will be the interim athletic director and interim head men's basketball coach.More >>
Students and fans will be anxiously waiting to see who will be the interim athletic director and interim head men's basketball coach.More >>