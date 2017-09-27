Police investigating 2 shootings in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating two separate shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

The call for the first shooting in the 4100 block of Greenwood Ave came in at 7:52 p.m., according to MetroSafe.

A young person was shot in that incident and taken to the hospital by EMS.

The call for the second shooting came in at 7:53 p.m. according to MetroSafe. That incident occurred on the 3800 block of Grand Avenue, which is a few blocks away from the other shooting.

Two people were shot at that scene, MetroSafe confirmed. These victims were also expected to be taken to University hospital.

At this time there is no word on the condition of the victims or on suspects.

We have a crew on the way to the scene of the shootings and will update this story as we learn more information.

