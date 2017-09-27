Chicago firefighters cycle to Nashville, stop in Owensboro

On Wednesday, they made a stop in Owensboro at Station 1 (WFIE)

They're off! 13 Chicago firefighters are cycling for six days to Nashville.

On Wednesday, they made a stop in Owensboro at Station 1.

This is the eighth year for the bike ride; it's to raise money for firefighter families stricken with cancer.

The riders are doing about 90 miles a day with a six-man support team.

"Ignite the Spirit" is a charity that has been around since 2003 and has helped over 500 families in need.

Ignite the Spirit has donated over $1 million to ease the hardship for the families of the Chicago Fire Department.

