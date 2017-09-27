Cairo Road in Paducah, KY back open after fire at Shooters Supply

All lanes blocked by a fire at Shooters Supply in Paducah, Kentucky on Wednesday night are now back open.

KY 305/Cairo Road was blocked in the 3900 block between US 45 and Interstate 24.

Ammunition in the store was exploding creating hazardous conditions for firefighters and prompting nearby evacuations.

Paducah police, fire crews and others responded to the scene to put out the fire.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.