Cairo Road in Paducah, KY shut down due to fire at Shooters Supply

Students in the film and media magnet at Fern Creek High School are about to get a hands-on lesson.More >>
Students in the film and media magnet at Fern Creek High School are about to get a hands-on lesson.More >>
Earlier this year, the state took steps to try to shut down EMW Women's Surgical Center, the last abortion clinic in Kentucky.More >>
Earlier this year, the state took steps to try to shut down EMW Women's Surgical Center, the last abortion clinic in Kentucky.More >>
It's unclear when the lanes will reopen.More >>
It's unclear when the lanes will reopen.More >>
A top University of Louisville basketball recruit is no longer considering the Cards.More >>
A top University of Louisville basketball recruit is no longer considering the Cards.More >>
The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m.More >>
The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m.More >>