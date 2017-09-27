Cairo Road in Paducah, KY shut down due to fire at Shooters Supply

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Cairo Road at Shooters Supply in McCracken County, Kentucky.

KY 305/Cairo Road is blocked in the 3900 block between US 45 and Interstate 24.



Ammunition in the store is exploding creating hazardous conditions for firefighters and prompting nearby evacuations.



The estimated duration is 3 hours.

According to police, the business is currently on fire. Paducah City Fire departments and others are on scene or headed to the scene.

Police said the roadway is completely shut down.

Sheriffs deputies are also on scene. No traffic is allowed in the area.

