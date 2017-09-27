Federal court strikes down Kentucky’s mandatory ultrasound description requirement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — Late Wednesday, a Federal Court issued an order that struck down an anti-abortion law that forced doctors to display and describe a patient’s ultrasound, as well as playing the fetal heartbeat, even if the doctor believed it would harm the patient or if it was against her wishes.

"We are pleased that Kentucky women will no longer be subjected to this demeaning and degrading invasion into their personal health care decisions," senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union’s Reproductive Freedom Project, Alexa Kolbi-Molinas said. "This ruling puts us one step closer to getting Kentucky politicians out of the exam room."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police investigating shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

+ Former Cards star Jerry Eaves hopes culture will change

+ UofL frat under investigation after hazing allegations

The Court's ruling stated that the law violated the First Amendment rights of doctors.

The decision recognized that by "forcing ultrasound images, detailed descriptions of the fetus, and the sounds of the fetal heartbeat on [patients], against their will, at a time when they are most vulnerable," the law "appears to inflict psychological harm on abortion patients." The decision also states that the practices cause women to "experience distress as a result," according to the ACLU.

Earlier this year, the state tried to shut down EMW Women's Surgical Center, the last abortion clinic in Kentucky. The ACLU and a Kentucky law firm sued and argued that the state was targeting abortion providers for medically unnecessary regulation.

"This is a vindication of the rights of Kentucky women and their physicians, and it marks a significant victory against the General Assembly’s overreach into the area of reproductive healthcare," William Sharp, a legal director of the ACLU of Kentucky said.

To learn more about the ACLU's case, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.