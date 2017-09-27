Film shoot takes over Fern Creek High School, looking for extras

A new movie is being shot in Louisville at several locations. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students in the film and media magnet at Fern Creek High School are about to get a hands-on lesson.

The new movie Reunion is being shot in Louisville with some scenes taking place at the high school.

The location was chosen by the film's producer, who attended Fern Creek. He says new tax credits made the Commonwealth more attractive.

"If I can get the same deal in another state, I prefer to come to Kentucky," Zach O'Brien, a producer at Stargazer Films, said. "I know the area. I know the region and the people and I love what locations we can get here."

Scenes are also being shot in Anchorage, Prospect and Indian Hills.

And they need hundreds of film extras for a high school homecoming dance and a 20-year-reunion.

Those who are interested can sign up here. The film crew says extras should expect a nearly 12 hour day, starting at either 7 or 8 a.m.

