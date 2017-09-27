NuLu hotel starts 'stacking' into shape

Wednesday's stacking event showed off the modular construction style for AC Hotel NuLu. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A stacking event at the construction site for a new Louisville hotel showed how the building is taking shape.

AC Hotel NuLu will be a first for the area of East Market St. Once the foundation was complete, the floors started rising quickly.

Wednesday's stacking event showed off the building's modular construction style. The rooms are built off site, transported whole, and then assembled like blocks.

Developers broke ground back in April.

The AC Hotel NuLu by Marriott will have 156 guest rooms, as well as retail space.

